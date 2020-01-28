UAE's nuclear power plant ready to start operation - WAM

DUBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ nuclear power plant’s first reactor is ready to start operating, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

Operator Nawah Energy Company is concluding the final requirements before “commencing the loading of the first fuel assemblies safely into Unit 1 of the Barakah plant, scheduled for first quarter of 2020,” WAM reported.

Barakah will be the UAE’s first nuclear plant and the world’s largest when complete, with four reactors and 5,600 megawatts (MW) of capacity. It is being built by Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO). (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Louise Heavens)