February 20, 2019 / 9:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dubai's ENOC partners with India's IOC to expand abroad

1 Min Read

Dubai, Feb 20 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates’ National Oil Company (ENOC) Group said on Wednesday it had formed an alliance with state-run Indian Oil Company (IOC) as part of the Dubai-based firm’s global expansion strategy.

The partnership will expand ENOC’s “presence to over 180 ports in 28 countries to provide its customers with high-end marine lubricants and technical services,” the company said in a statement.

ENOC is wholly owned by the government of Dubai, an emirate in the UAE. (Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Rania El Gamal and Mark Potter)

