DUBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Emirates and Etihad, two state-owned airlines in the United Arab Emirates, denied on Thursday a Bloomberg report which quoted unnamed sources as saying Emirates was seeking to take over Etihad to create the world’s largest airline.

“There is no truth to this rumour,” an Emirates spokeswoman told Reuters.

Etihad made a similar statement. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)