Airline flydubai slims H1 loss but says 737 MAX grounding hurt results

DUBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates carrier flydubai said on Monday it had narrowed its half-year loss but that the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX passenger jet had significantly impacted its performance.

The Dubai state-owned airline lost 196.7 million dirham ($53.6 million) in the first six months of the year, compared to a loss of 316.2 million dirhams a year earlier.

“Our performance has, however, been significantly impacted by the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and our half year results are not representative of what we had expected to report; we were expecting a significantly improved performance,” CEO Ghaith al-Ghaith said in a statement.