Financials
January 31, 2019 / 8:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Emirates Global Aluminium secures $6.5 bln loan

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) said on Thursday it had secured a $6.5 billion loan from a group of international and regional banks to refinance part of its debt.

EGA, the product of a merger between two state-owned aluminium companies - Dubai Aluminium (Dubal) and Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Aluminium in 2013 - is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala and state company Investment Corporation of Dubai.

EGA’s debt includes a $4.9 billion, seven-year loan agreed with banks in December 2015. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below