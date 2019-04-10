Dubai's DGCX launches mini-gold futures

DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange plans to launch a mini-gold futures product in partnership with RAKBANK in the third quarter of this year, it said on Wednesday.

The contract, which DGCX says is the region’s first exchange-listed mini-gold product, was created to help smaller investors increase their exposure to the precious metals market, it said in a statement.

The futures will be available on DGCX’s platform and cleared by its wholly-owned and regulated clearing house, the Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation (DCCC), which is recognised by the European Securities and Markets authority as a third-country central counter party. (Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)