Energy
July 5, 2020 / 8:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

URGENT-UAE appoints new economy, industry ministers under broad govt restructuring

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates announced a broad government restructuring on Sunday that saw Abdullah al-Marri appointed economy minister and the head of the country’s oil firm, Sultan al-Jaber, named as industry and advanced technology minister.

The energy and infrastructure ministries were merged under a single portfolio to be headed by the current energy minister as part of the restructuring announced by UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum on his official Twitter account. (Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous, Editing by William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below