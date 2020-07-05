URGENT-UAE appoints new economy, industry ministers under broad govt restructuring

DUBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates announced a broad government restructuring on Sunday that saw Abdullah al-Marri appointed economy minister and the head of the country’s oil firm, Sultan al-Jaber, named as industry and advanced technology minister.

The energy and infrastructure ministries were merged under a single portfolio to be headed by the current energy minister as part of the restructuring announced by UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum on his official Twitter account. (Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous, Editing by William Maclean)