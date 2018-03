DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Mubadala Investment Company has signed a deal with Greece’s New Economy Development Fund, known as Taneo, to create a 400 million euro ($496 million) co-investment platform, the Abu Dhabi state fund said on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Taneo and Mubadala will each contribute 200 million euros to invest in key sectors of Greece’s economy, Mubadala said.