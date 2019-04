DUBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based asset management firm Gulf Capital said on Tuesday it had finalised a 500 million dirham ($136.14 million) syndicated revolving credit facility from its existing lenders.

The four-year facility will be used to increase the company’s liquidity and for investments in the Middle East, it said in a statement. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, writing Alexander Cornwell and Kirsten Donovan)