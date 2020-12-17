Abu Dhabi Investment Office expands ag-tech incentives to other sectors

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is expanding its agricultural technology incentive programme to companies in other high-growth areas, and has increased funds available to 2 billion dirhams ($545 million), it said on Thursday.

The programme is now available to innovation-focused firms in financial services, information and communications technology (ICT), health services and biopharma, and tourism, ADIO said.

ADIO partnered with seven agricultural firms this year under the scheme.