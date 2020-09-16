Emirates Islamic Bank expected to sell $500 million in 5-year sukuk - document

DUBAI (Reuters) - Emirates Islamic Bank EIB.DU is expected to sell $500 million in five-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, and has received over $1.2 billion in orders for the debt sale, a document seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

The lender tightened price guidance for the sukuk by 15 basis points (bps) to around 155 bps over mid-swaps, according to the document from one of the banks arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Wednesday.