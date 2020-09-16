Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Middle East & Africa

Emirates Islamic Bank expected to sell $500 million in 5-year sukuk - document

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Emirates Islamic Bank EIB.DU is expected to sell $500 million in five-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, and has received over $1.2 billion in orders for the debt sale, a document seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

The lender tightened price guidance for the sukuk by 15 basis points (bps) to around 155 bps over mid-swaps, according to the document from one of the banks arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up