Abu Dhabi Investment Office to open Israel office in weeks

DUBAI (Reuters) - State-run Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) will open its office in Israel within weeks, its director general said on Monday.

ADIO announced in September it would open its first office outside the United Arab Emirates in Tel Aviv following the UAE-Israel agreement signed the same month to establish formal ties.

Asked about the new office, Tariq bin Hendi told a UAE-Israel conference in Dubai: “It’s very exciting for us because we will have that office open in the next few weeks.”