UAE foreign minister emphasizes return of hope to Palestinians and Israelis to work for two-state solution - WAM

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan speaks during a news conference with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (not pictured) following their historic meeting at Villa Borsig in Berlin, Germany, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

CAIRO (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ foreign minister said on Tuesday, in a joint statement with Israeli and German counterparts, that the most important thing that must be emphasized today is the return of hope to Palestinians and Israelis to work for a two-state solution, UAE state news agency (WAM) reported.

Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan said he also discussed with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi in Berlin cooperation in the energy field, WAM said.

The foreign ministers met in Germany on Tuesday to discuss further steps in normalizing relations after signing an agreement last month in Washington to normalise diplomatic ties and forge a broad new relationship.