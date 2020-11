DUBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Israel’s Bank Hapoalim have agreed to cooperate across financial services activities, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement on Saturday.

“Bank Hapoalim will become part of DIFC’s global network of banks, financial centres, regulators and companies,” the statement said. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Andrew Heavens)