UAE does business with Israel more quietly following Gaza violence

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is pressing on with plans to further ties with Israel, but with much less fanfare since last month’s bloodshed in Gaza and what Arab states have described as Israeli provocations around Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque.

The formal opening of the UAE embassy in Tel Aviv, the inking of a bilateral tax treaty and a plan to open an Israeli economic attache office in Abu Dhabi were this week reported in Israel.

But those events were not announced by UAE authorities or covered by the tightly-controlled local media.

The UAE had touted the budding relationship, with every memorandum of understanding, virtual conference and deal receiving wide coverage since it and Bahrain signed U.S.-brokered pacts to forge ties with Israel in September.

But analysts say the bloodiest Israel-Palestinian hostilities in years have shifted the spotlight away from the comfort zone of economic benefits, as well as offering global investors a brutal reminder of the ethical choices they make in exchange for parking money in Israel.

Asked by reporters at a UAE-Israel investment conference, Israeli envoy to the UAE Eitan Na’eh said on Wednesday that “publicity will come when it’s suitable”, while the UAE foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on this week’s muted coverage.

The U.S.-brokered accords have propelled tourism, investment and cooperation in fields from energy to technology - though efforts to expand social ties may take a back seat, at least in the near term, due to the Gaza conflict.

“It revives Arab and Islamic solidarities, setting back the project to recenter political identity on nationalism and interfaith engagement,” wrote Kristin Smith Diwan of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)