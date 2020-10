FILE PHOTO: Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan attends a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan tweeted on on Monday that he had had a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and the prospects for peace in the region.