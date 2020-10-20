U.S. announces joint Israel-UAE fund to encourage regional cooperation

FILE PHOTO: The flags of the U.S., United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Nir Elias/File Photo

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates will set up a fund to encourage private-sector investment and regional cooperation, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation head Adam Boehler said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the arrival of the first official UAE delegation in Israel, Boehler envisaged funding to enable the modernisation of Israeli-operated checkpoints for Palestinians.