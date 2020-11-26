UAE's Al Dahra, Israel's Watergen sign strategic partnership on water security - WAM

DUBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-heqdquartered Al Dahra Agricultural Company and Israel’s Watergen have signed a strategic partnership in the field of water security, UAE news agency WAM said on Thursday.
“The agreement aims to build a strategic partnership between the two sides to provide water from the air and add a renewable source of clean water suitable for human and agricultural consumption,” WAM said.
Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alison Williams
