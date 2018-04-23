Abu Dhabi's Invest AD divests stake in Jordan airport operator

ABU DHABI, April 23 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi asset manager Invest AD said on Monday it has divested its 38 percent stake in Airport International Group (AIG), the developer and operator of Jordan’s Queen Alia International Airport, for $230 million.

Invest AD led the consortium that was awarded in 2007, a 25-year build-operate-transfer concession for the airport. Groupe ADP, Noor Financial Investment Co (Noor), Edgo, and Joannou & Paraskevaides (J&P) were also part of the consortium. Invest AD’s divestment is part of a transaction that will see Noor and J&P fully divest and Edgo partially divest, a statement from Invest AD said. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Saeed Azhar)