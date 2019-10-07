Financials
October 7, 2019 / 9:11 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UAE economy minister says Lebanon's investment climate more settled

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government believes Lebanon’s investment climate is becoming more “settled,” said the UAE economy minister on Monday.

When asked whether the UAE was readying a financing for Lebanon - which has one of the world’s highest debt burdens - Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri said “that has to be discussed with the government and they’ll make the right decision.”

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Lebanon investment conference in Abu Dhabi.

Reporting by Stanley Carvalho Writing by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
