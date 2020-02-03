UAE's Emirates Global Aluminium secures $600 mln loan

DUBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), one of the largest industrial companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said on Monday it had secured a $600 million three-year revolving loan from UAE and international banks.

Commercial Bank of Dubai, Emirates NBD, Mashreqbank and Standard Chartered were joint lead arrangers and bookrunners for the deal, the company said in a statement.

The loan “replaces uncommitted facilities extended to EGA separately by a number of banks,” the company said.