UAE Defence Ministry enters $1.6 bln deal with Lockheed Martin to upgrade F-16 fighters
#Market News
November 12, 2017 / 10:03 AM / in 2 hours

UAE Defence Ministry enters $1.6 bln deal with Lockheed Martin to upgrade F-16 fighters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates' Defence Ministry announced a 6 billion dirham ($1.63 billion) deal with Lockheed Martin Corp to upgrade F-16 jet fighters, a spokesman said on Sunday.

The deal is to upgrade 80 F-16 jet fighters, Major General Abdullah Al Sayed Al Hashemi, Chief of the Military Committee and the spokesman of the UAE Armed Forces, told a news conference. $1 = 3.6725 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi and Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Tom Arnold)

