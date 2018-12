DUBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Petroleum said on Sunday it had acquired a 20 percent participating interest in Egypt’s Nour North Sinai Offshore Area concession from Italy’s Eni.

Eni, the concession operator, now holds a 40 percent interest, Mubadala said in a statement. The other partners are Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co., BP and Tharwa Petroleum Co. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Keith Weir)