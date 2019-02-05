CORRECTED-Mubadala to sell 34.9 mln shares in Advanced Micro Devices

(Corrects full name of company)

ABU DHABI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Mubadala Investment Company announced on Tuesday the sale of its stake of 34.9 million common equity shares, along with a plan to convert 75 million warrants, in US-based semi-conductor company Advanced Micro Devices.

Mubadala will continue to be a major AMD shareholder after the transaction, with ownership of 6.9 percent, once the 75 million warrants are converted to common equity share, it added.

Converting the warrants will provide AMD with $448.5 million, Mubadala said in a statement issued in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)