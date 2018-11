Dubai's Emirates NBD hires banks ahead of dollar bond

DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai’s largest bank, has mandated five banks to be joint lead managers for a potential issue of five-year bonds denominated in U.S. dollars, a document issued by one of the banks showed on Monday.

ANZ, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital and ING have been mandated as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.

The planned bond will be of benchmark size, which generally means upwards of $500 million. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Darren Schuettler)