DUBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest lender, has raised a 200 million Australian dollar ($156.3 million) bond with ANZ as sole lead manager, ANZ said on Thursday.

The senior unsecured kangaroo bond has a 10-year maturity and a 4.85 percent annual coupon.

The paper is expected to be rated A3 by Moody’s and A+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)