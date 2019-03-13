Financials
March 13, 2019 / 3:56 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Emirates NBD starts marketing perpetual dollar bond

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD , Dubai’s largest bank, started marketing U.S. dollar-denominated bonds with an initial price guidance in the range of 6.375 percent and 6.5 percent, a document from one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.

The bank has mandated BNP Paribas, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC , Nomura and Standard Chartered Bank to arrange the issue.

The planned deal would be of benchmark size, which generally means at least $500 million, and will be an Additional Tier 1 perpetual bond not callable for six years.

Perpetual bonds are similar to an equity instrument in that they have no maturity. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below