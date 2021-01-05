Dubai's Emirates NBD hires banks for bond deal - document

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai’s largest bank, Emirates NBD, has mandated banks to arrange an investor call ahead of a planned issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

The bank hired Emirates NBD Capital, ICBC, ING, Mizuho Securities and Standard Chartered for the potential benchmark deal, which would have a five-year maturity, according to the document.

Benchmark bonds are generally meant to be at least $500 million in size.