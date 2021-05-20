Emirates NBD expected to sell up to $750 million in AT1 bonds - document

DUBAI (Reuters) - Emirates NBD is expected to sell up to $750 million in Additional Tier 1 bonds that will be non-callable for six years and has received over $1.6 billion in orders for them, a document showed on Thursday.
Final price guidance was tightened to between 4.25% and 4.375% from initial guidance of around 4.5% and the bonds will price in that range, according to the document from one of the banks arranging the deal, which is expected to launch on Thursday.
Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.