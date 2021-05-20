Emirates NBD expected to sell up to $750 million in AT1 bonds - document

FILE PHOTO: Emirates NBD bank is seen in Mall of Emirates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 30, 2018. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed

DUBAI (Reuters) - Emirates NBD is expected to sell up to $750 million in Additional Tier 1 bonds that will be non-callable for six years and has received over $1.6 billion in orders for them, a document showed on Thursday.

Final price guidance was tightened to between 4.25% and 4.375% from initial guidance of around 4.5% and the bonds will price in that range, according to the document from one of the banks arranging the deal, which is expected to launch on Thursday.