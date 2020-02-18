Dubai's Emirates NBD markets 10-yr kangaroo bonds

DUBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest bank, is selling “kangaroo” bonds with a 10-year maturity, a document showed on Tuesday.

Kangaroo bonds are issued by non-Australian issuers in the Australian market and are denominated in Australian dollars.

The bank has set the indicative yield for the bonds at 3.115% and has received over A$860 million ($574.82 million) in orders for the potential debt sale, which is expected to close on Wednesday, the document said.

The bank hired ANZ, Emirates NBD Capital, Mizuho and Nomura to arrange the deal, which is part of Emirates NBD’s A$4 billion debt issuance programme. ($1 = 1.4961 Australian dollars)