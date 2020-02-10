Dubai's Emirates NBD markets dollar bonds

DUBAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Dubai’s biggest lender Emirates NBD started marketing on Monday five-year bonds denominated in U.S. dollars, a document showed.

The bank is offering initial price guidance of around 155 basis points over mid-swaps for the deal, which is expected to close later on Monday and will be of benchmark size - generally meaning upwards of $500 million.

ANZ, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, JPMorgan, Societe Generale and ICBC have been appointed to arrange the deal. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)