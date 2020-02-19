Financials
February 19, 2020 / 5:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dubai's Emirates NBD sells A$700 mln 10-yr kangaroo bonds

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest bank, sold A$700 million ($468.51 million) in “kangaroo” bonds with a 10-year maturity, a document showed on Wednesday.

The bonds offer a 3.05% coupon and were priced with a 3.115% yield, according to the document.

Kangaroo bonds are issued by non-Australian issuers in the Australian market and are denominated in Australian dollars.

Emirates NBD, rated A3 by Moody’s and A+ by Fitch, hired ANZ, Emirates NBD Capital, Mizuho and Nomura to arrange the deal, which is part of Emirates NBD’s A$4 billion debt issuance programme.

$1 = 1.4941 Australian dollars Reporting by Yousef Saba Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below