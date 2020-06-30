Emirates NBD hires banks for perpetual dollar bonds -document

DUBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest bank, has hired banks to arrange an investor call ahead of a potential issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed.

It has hired Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and Standard Chartered to coordinate the potential deal, with Bank of America, Citi, and First Abu Dhabi Bank also involved.

The planned Additional Tier 1 bonds would be perpetual - meaning they have no maturity - and would be non-callable for six years, according to the document. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)