DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest bank, said on Tuesday it had started initial strategic discussions with Russia’s Sberbank about a possible purchase of Sberbank’s stake in Turkey’s Denizbank.

The talks were at a very preliminary stage and there was no certainty that any transaction will be completed, the bank said, adding that a further announcement will only be made if there is a material development. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Saeed Azhar)