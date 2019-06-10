Emirates NBD hires Mizuho to arrange $200 mln syndicated loan - LPC

DUBAI, June 10 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest bank, has mandated Japan’s Mizuho Bank to arrange a $200 million loan, according to Loan Pricing Corporation (LPC), a fixed income news service that is part of Refinitiv.

The loan has tranches with three- and five-year maturities and a $200 million greenshoe option, meaning the final size could rise to as much as $400 million.

Emirates NBD declined to comment while Mizuho did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The $200 million loan is being syndicated to other banks and offers interest margins of 80 basis points and 110 basis points over the London interbank offered rate for the three- and five-year tranches, respectively, LPC reported.

Emirates NBD, which is 55.6 percent owned by state fund Investment Corp, is a regular borrower in the bank debt markets.

Last year it raised a $2 billion three-year loan involving a group of 18 lenders.