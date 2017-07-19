FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Dubai's Emirates NBD Q2 profit up 6 pct, meets forecasts
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2017 / 4:32 AM / a month ago

Dubai's Emirates NBD Q2 profit up 6 pct, meets forecasts

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a 6 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, in line with analysts' forecasts.

The bank, the first major lender from the United Arab Emirates to report its earnings during the quarter, made a net profit of 2.02 billion dirhams ($550 million) in the three months to June 30, a statement from the bank said, compared to 1.91 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of 2016.

Three analysts on average forecast the bank would make a net profit for the quarter of 1.88 billion dirhams. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold, editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.