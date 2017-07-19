Dubai's Emirates NBD Q2 profit up 6 pct, meets forecasts

DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a 6 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, in line with analysts' forecasts.

The bank, the first major lender from the United Arab Emirates to report its earnings during the quarter, made a net profit of 2.02 billion dirhams ($550 million) in the three months to June 30, a statement from the bank said, compared to 1.91 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of 2016.

Three analysts on average forecast the bank would make a net profit for the quarter of 1.88 billion dirhams. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold, editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh)