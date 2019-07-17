Financials
July 17, 2019 / 5:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dubai's Emirates NBD's H1 profit surges on asset sale, forex gains

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 17 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest bank, on Wednesday reported a 49% surge in first-half net profit, helped by the sale of a stake in Network International and strong non-interest income on foreign exchange gains.

The lender posted a net profit of 7.48 billion dirhams ($2.04 billion) in the six months to June, compared with 5.02 billion dirhams a year earlier.

Second-quarter net profit jumped 80% to 4.74 billion dirhams, the bank said in a statement.

EFG Hermes had expected a net profit of 4.06 billion in the second quarter.

The results included a gain of 2.1 billion dirhams from the sale of a stake in Network International in an initial public offering in London in April.

Emirates NBD, which is 55.8% owned by state fund Investment Corp of Dubai, said net interest income rose 10% in the first half, boosted by a double-digit rise in asset growth that offset slightly weaker margins.

Non-interest income surged 20%, driven by strong foreign exchange income. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below