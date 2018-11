ABU DHABI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s state-owned Mubadala Petroleum is focusing its expansion strategy abroad on upstream assets and sees Southeast Asia as an important market for its investment plans, the company’s chief operating officer said on Wednesday.

Mubadala Petroleum is also interested in expanding in Russia and is looking for the right investment there, COO Mazin al-Lamki told an industry event in Abu Dhabi. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)