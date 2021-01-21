Dubai Crude for April to be priced at $0.10/bbl below Oman

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Dubai has set its official differential to Oman futures for April at a discount of $0.10 per barrel, the Dubai Department of Petroleum Affairs said on Thursday.

The differential will be applied to the average of daily settlements for the front month April Oman contract at the end of February to set Dubai’s official selling price (OSP) for April-loading crude.

DME exchange data can be found on the website at: here.