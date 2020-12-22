Dubai Crude for March to be priced at $0.25 per barrel below Oman

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Dubai has set its official differential to Oman futures for March at a discount of $0.25 per barrel, the Dubai Department of Petroleum Affairs said on Tuesday.

The differential will be applied to the average of daily settlements for the front month March Oman contract at the end of January to set Dubai’s official selling price (OSP) for March-loading crude.

DME exchange data can be found on the website at: here.