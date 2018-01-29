FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Basic Materials
January 29, 2018 / 5:42 PM / in 9 hours

UAE goes to WTO over Pakistan's duties on BOPP food packaging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has launched a trade complaint at the World Trade Organization to challenge Pakistan’s duties on biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film, used in food packaging, a WTO filing showed on Monday.

The UAE said the anti-dumping duties, imposed on UAE, China, Oman and Saudi Arabia, from April 2015 and extended in December 2016, broke WTO rules. Pakistan has 60 days to settle the dispute, after which the UAE could ask the WTO to adjudicate. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.