UAE goes to WTO over Pakistan's duties on BOPP food packaging

GENEVA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has launched a trade complaint at the World Trade Organization to challenge Pakistan’s duties on biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film, used in food packaging, a WTO filing showed on Monday.

The UAE said the anti-dumping duties, imposed on UAE, China, Oman and Saudi Arabia, from April 2015 and extended in December 2016, broke WTO rules. Pakistan has 60 days to settle the dispute, after which the UAE could ask the WTO to adjudicate. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Richard Balmforth)