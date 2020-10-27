ADNOC pipeline investor Galaxy sells $4 billion in three-part bonds

DUBAI (Reuters) - Galaxy Pipeline Assets, owned by a consortium of investors that took a stake in Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (ADNOC) gas pipeline assets, sold $4 billion in a three-part bond sale on Tuesday, a document showed.

It sold $1.1 billion in bonds maturing in September 2027 at 1.75%, $1.55 billion in a tranche maturing in March 2036 at 2.625% and $1.35 billion in bonds maturing in September 2040 at 3.25%, the document from one of the banks arranging the deal showed.

Galaxy began marketing the bonds, which are amortising, with initial price guidance ranging from around 1.875% to 3.375%.

Amortising bonds are structured in a way that gradually reduces their value over a fixed period of time, meaning the borrower pays off the full amount before the final maturity date.

The issuer, Galaxy Pipeline Assets, is owned by a consortium of investors including GIP, Brookfield, Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and European gas infrastructure owner and operator SNAM, which bought a stake in ADNOC’s gas pipeline assets earlier this year.

It has a 47.7% stake in ADNOC Gas Pipeline Assets LLC after signing a $10 billion deal with ADNOC in June. That acquisition was backed by a bridge loan of about $8 billion.

Citi , HSBC , BNP Paribas , First Abu Dhabi Bank , Mizuho , MUFG and Standard Chartered were hired to arrange the deal.