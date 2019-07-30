Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 30, 2019 / 2:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dubai ruler’s wife seeks 'forced marriage protection order' in English court

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - The wife of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Jordanian Princess Haya, has applied a “non-molestation order” and a “forced marriage protection order” in an English court, according to court documents.

Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, the 45-year-old daughter of late King Hussein and half-sister to King Abdullah, also applied for wardship of the children.

She applied for a “non-molestation order,” which protects from harassment or threats, and “a forced marriage protection order,” according to court documents.

A forced marriage protection order helps if someone says they have been forced into marriage or already in a forced marriage, according to official British legal definitions. It was not immediately clear who the orders related to.

A spokeswoman for the United Arab Emirates did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; writing by Guy Faulconbridge)

