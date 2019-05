DUBAI, May 6 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has released a Qatari military boat seized after it entered Emirati waters on April 30, the UAE state news agency WAM said in a tweet.

Four military personnel were on the Qatari boat — two Qataris, a Palestinian and an Indian, it said. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Toby Chopra)