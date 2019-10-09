UAE's Etihad Rail awards $436 mln contract to Hitachi Rail

ABU DHABI,Oct 9 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ Etihad Rail on Wednesday said it awarded a 1.6 billion dirhams ($436 million) systems and integration contract to Hitachi Rail STS for stage two of the national railway network.

Hitachi Rail will be responsible for the design and build of railway systems related to its subsystems, in coordination with other Stage Two works and contracts, as well as managing uptime and operation tests, a statement from Etihad Rail said.

Stage Two links the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia from Fujairah to Al Ghuweifat through Mussafah, Khalifa Port and Jebel Ali Port.