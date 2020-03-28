S&P cuts DAMAC's rating, puts Emaar Properties, Emaar Malls on creditwatch

DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings downgraded Dubai’s DAMAC Properties to B from B+ and placed the BBB-(minus) ratings of Emaar Properties and Emaar Malls on creditwatch with negative implications, the ratings agency said in a statement.

It also lowered its outlook on DIFC Investments, a unit of the company running Dubai’s financial free zone, to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’.

S&P cited economic pressures from the coronavirus outbreak for the changes. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)