DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Dubai’s ruler said on Monday the emirate had set up a real estate committee tasked with balancing supply and demand in the sector and guarding against competition between semi-government companies and private firms.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wrote on Twitter that the committee would include major developers and be headed by his deputy. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Toby Chopra)