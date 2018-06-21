FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
June 21, 2018 / 1:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

UAE regulator asks listed companies to declare exposure to Abraaj

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates’ top security regulator has asked UAE-listed companies to declare their exposure to Dubai-based private equity firm Abraaj, which filed for provisional liquidation last week.

The Securities & Commodities Authority sent a letter earlier this week and companies had until Thursday to submit their responses, Obaid al Zaabi, chief executive of the regulator told Reuters.

Air Arabia, a Dubai-listed low cost carrier, said this week it had a $336 million exposure to Abraaj. Shares in the company plunged because of its links to the private equity firm.

Al Zaabi said some companies in the UAE had exposure to Abraaj, without naming them. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.