FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Emirates REIT sets final price guidance of debut dollar sukuk -lead
Sections
Featured
Ford ramps up electric vehicle push in China
Business
Ford ramps up electric vehicle push in China
YouTube to expand teams reviewing extremist content
Technology
YouTube to expand teams reviewing extremist content
Stock pickers bet on tax cut winners
markets
Stock pickers bet on tax cut winners
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 5, 2017 / 11:50 AM / in 31 minutes

Dubai's Emirates REIT sets final price guidance of debut dollar sukuk -lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Emirates REIT, a Dubai-based sharia-compliant real estate investment trust, has set final price guidance for its debut U.S. dollar sukuk at 5.25 percent, with the notes expected to price within a range of 12.5 basis points above or below that level, a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.

Initial price guidance, released on Tuesday, was in the low-to-mid 5 percent.

Order books for the Islamic bond, expected to be larger than $350 million, have gone up to around $850 million, the document showed. The sukuk will price on Tuesday. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.