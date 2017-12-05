Dubai's Emirates REIT sets final price guidance of debut dollar sukuk -lead

DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Emirates REIT, a Dubai-based sharia-compliant real estate investment trust, has set final price guidance for its debut U.S. dollar sukuk at 5.25 percent, with the notes expected to price within a range of 12.5 basis points above or below that level, a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.

Initial price guidance, released on Tuesday, was in the low-to-mid 5 percent.

Order books for the Islamic bond, expected to be larger than $350 million, have gone up to around $850 million, the document showed. The sukuk will price on Tuesday. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)