Industrials
November 15, 2018 / 11:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Emirates H1 profit falls 86 pct on higher fuel costs, currency

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Emirates airline on Thursday reported an 86 percent fall in first-half profit, as higher fuel costs and unfavourable currency exchange rates eroded earnings.

Emirates, the world’s biggest long-haul airline, made 226 million dirhams ($62 million) in the six months to Sept. 30, compared to 1.7 billion a year earlier.

Revenue rose 10 percent to 48.9 billion dirhams.

Chief Commercial Officer Thierry Antinori warned on Tuesday earnings would be squeezed by higher fuel costs and a strong dollar. Concerns about the global economy and political instability had also weakened profit, he said. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.