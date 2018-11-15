Emirates H1 profit falls 86 pct on higher fuel costs, currency

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Emirates airline on Thursday reported an 86 percent fall in first-half profit, as higher fuel costs and unfavourable currency exchange rates eroded earnings.

Emirates, the world’s biggest long-haul airline, made 226 million dirhams ($62 million) in the six months to Sept. 30, compared to 1.7 billion a year earlier.

Revenue rose 10 percent to 48.9 billion dirhams.

Chief Commercial Officer Thierry Antinori warned on Tuesday earnings would be squeezed by higher fuel costs and a strong dollar. Concerns about the global economy and political instability had also weakened profit, he said. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Adrian Croft)